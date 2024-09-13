LSV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.43% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community West Bancshares news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $534,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

