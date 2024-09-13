LSV Asset Management Buys 10,200 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

WTTR stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

