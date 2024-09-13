LSV Asset Management Has $2.12 Million Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at $270,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,828 shares of company stock worth $1,155,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

