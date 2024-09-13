LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Primis Financial worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

FRST stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

About Primis Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

