LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAKT. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Singular Research raised shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.