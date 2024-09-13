LSV Asset Management Sells 2,800 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.77% of FONAR worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

