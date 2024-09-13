Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 49,331 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $939.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.