Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 627.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $798,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 236.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.44.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

