Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $260.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

