Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

