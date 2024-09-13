Lynn A. Tetrault Sells 17,501 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $868,924.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

