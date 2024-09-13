Lynn A. Tetrault Sells 17,501 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $868,924.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.07.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.