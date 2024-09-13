Marco Investment Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.