Marks Wealth LLC Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

