Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $230.70 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

