MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 8.6%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 1,064,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,641,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £682,160.00, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -0.62.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

