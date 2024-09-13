MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading 6.5% Higher

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 14,953,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,074,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

