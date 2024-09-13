MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $467.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.49. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

