MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,889 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $285.26 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average is $268.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

