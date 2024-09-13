MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 21,195 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

