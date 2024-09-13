MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 6,099 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BROS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 188.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock worth $35,018,776. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

