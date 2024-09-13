MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $384.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $384.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.