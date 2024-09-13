MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPIX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $847,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,253,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPIX opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.3422 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

