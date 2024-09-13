MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

