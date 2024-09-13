MGO One Seven LLC Buys 10,689 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SSO opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

