MGO One Seven LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

