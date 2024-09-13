MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,185 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 573,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 553,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 327,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

