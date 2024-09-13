MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Read Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELF opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.