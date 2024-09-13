MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.