MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $230.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

