MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after buying an additional 621,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $161.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.