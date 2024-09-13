MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,345,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.