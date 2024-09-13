MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,983 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of BALT stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

