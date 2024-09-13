MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

