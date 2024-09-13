MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 232.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,551,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

