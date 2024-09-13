MGO One Seven LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,808,940.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 90,447 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

