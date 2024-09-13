MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.