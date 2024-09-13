MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 1.00% of TCW Transform Systems ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get TCW Transform Systems ETF alerts:

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Performance

NETZ opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.