MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

