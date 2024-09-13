MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 8,419 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

