MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.