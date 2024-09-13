MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.
About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF
The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
