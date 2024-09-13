MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.