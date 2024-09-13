MGO One Seven LLC Sells 145 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,542.05 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,564.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,548.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

