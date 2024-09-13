MGO One Seven LLC Sells 179 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

Target stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

