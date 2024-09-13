MGO One Seven LLC Sells 21,498 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AM opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

