MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

