MGO One Seven LLC Sells 5,857 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.