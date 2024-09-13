MGO One Seven LLC Sells 6,438 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

