MGO One Seven LLC Sells 94,626 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,626 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,595,000 after buying an additional 982,848 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

