MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $491,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $70.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

