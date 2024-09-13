MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

